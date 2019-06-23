SmackDown Women's Title Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley

We go to the ring and out first comes Alexa Bliss with Nikki Cross. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton.

Bayley tries to get in Bliss' face early on and it almost backfires. Bayley is showing a much more aggressive style tonight. Back and forth early on. Bliss with shots in the corner after turning it around. Bayley drops Bliss face-first into the corner for a 2 count. Bayley goes on and tries to take Bliss back to the corner but Bliss drops Bayley's face into the corner. Fans do dueling chants now as Bliss uses the middle rope on Bayley as the referee warns her.

Bliss keeps Bayley grounded now. Bayley looks to make a comeback but Bliss drops her with a backbreaker. Bliss works Bayley around the ring now, keeping her down as Cross looks on. Bliss stands on Bayley and stomps her into the mat over and over. Bliss covers for a 2 count and yells at the referee, showing some frustration.

Bayley comes back with a crossbody and a 2 count. More back and forth now. Bliss charges like she's going to splash Bayley in the corner but sh stops and smacks her in the mouth instead. Bayley comes right back out of the corner and drops Bliss but can't get the pin. They go on and Bliss shows some frustration as Cross cheers on Bliss on. Bayley ends up dropping Bliss with a high knee. Bayley tries for the dropkick through the ropes on the floor but Bliss moves. Bayley goes shoulder-first into the ring post and Bliss works on her shoulder now. Bliss brings it back into the ring for a close 2 count.

More back and forth in the ring as Bayley tries to protect her arm. Bayley ends up hitting a big sunset flip powerbomb into the corner. Bliss rolls out to the floor and Cross checks on her. Bayley runs the ropes and nails a big dive to the floor, taking Cross down. It looks like Cross may have put herself in the way. Bliss sends Bayley into the ring steps. Bliss with a sunset bomb on the floor. Bliss yells at Bayley and brings her back into the ring.

Bliss goes to the top for Twisted Bliss but Cross runs in the ring and distracts everyone out of nowhere for an awkward spot. The referee sends her back out. Bliss pushes Bayley back to the mat and goes for Twisted Bliss but she lands on knees. This leads to Bayley hitting the Bayley-to-Belly suplex for the pin to retain.

Winner: Bayley

