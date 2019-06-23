Triple Threat for the WWE Cruiserweight Title: Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese

We go to the ring and Vic Joseph welcomes us to commentary. He's joined by Aiden English and Nigel McGuinness. Akira Tozawa is out first as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Drew Gulak is out next, followed by WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese. We see fans still finding their seats in the arena.

The bell rings and Gulak immediately rocks Nese to drop him. Tozawa attacks Gulak and unloads. Nese gets back involved and Gulak ends up on the outside. Tozawa and Nese go at it now. Nese with a series of strikes to drop Tozawa for a 2 count. Nese and Tozawa trade counters. Gulak runs back in and we get a three-man German suplex that sees Nese get a close 2 count. Nese and Gulak are on the floor now. Nese with a big superkick. Tozawa lands a suicide dive and hits Nese. Tozawa runs the apron and leaps off next, taking Gulak down against the barrier. Fans pop for Tozawa as he shouts for a louder pop.

Tozawa brings Nese back in. Tozawa goes to the top and nails a missile dropkick for a close 2 count as Gulak makes the save. Tozawa sends Gulak to the floor and goes back to work on Nese. Nese rocks Tozawa on the top and brings him back down for more offense. Nese with a Gutbuster for a 2 count as Gulak makes the save again. Gulak and Nese trade holds now. Gulak suplexes Tozawa on top of Nese while he hangs upside down in the ropes. We go to a quick break.

Back from the break and Nese drops Tozawa but Gulak drops Nese. Gulak pulls Nese back into his Gu-Lock submission as fans pop. Tozawa finally comes flying in to break the hold with a senton. More back and forth between Tozawa and Gulak now. Tozawa with a hurricanrana. Tozawa powers up with Gulak on his shoulders, dropping him over the knees. Tozawa with a running low dropkick for another close 2 count. Tozawa gets dumped to the floor by Gulak as he charges. Nese charges Gulak now and drops him with a kick. Nese springboards in with a big moonsault but Tozawa breaks the pin up just in time.

Nese and Tozawa trade big chops in the middle of the ring. Tozawa finally drops Nese with a big right hand after a fake. Nese rocks Tozawa while he's up top. Nese climbs up for a superplex but Tozawa fights him off. Tozawa rocks Nese and leaves him upside down. Gulak runs up Nese's body and hits the superplex on Tozawa. Nese goes for a 450 but nobody is home. Gulak ends up nailing another big move on Nese but Tozawa comes right back with a Shining Wizard on Nese for a close 2 count as fans pop for them all. More back and forth between all three. Nese rocks Gulak in the corner but Tozawa rolls him for a close 2 count. Nese with a big Buckle Bomb to Tozawa for a close 2 count as Gulak leaps to break it up.

Gulak rocks Nese with elbows in the middle of the ring. Nese suplexes Gulak into the turnbuckles. Gulak rocks Nese as he charges. Nese slides out of a Torture Rack. Tozawa kicks Nese off the apron to the floor. Gulak and Tozawa tangle again. Gulak ends up hitting the Torture Rack neckbreaker on Tozawa for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE Cruiserweight Champion: Drew Gulak

