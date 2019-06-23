WWE Stomping Grounds gets underway shortly. Once again, the smart money never came in, so the current betting odds are set based on current booking.

All of the current champions are favored in their respective matches. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is the biggest favorite on the whole show for his title defense against Dolph Ziggler. Kingston is a -1200 favorite, while Ziggler sits at +600.

The lines for WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins against Baron Corbin are much closer. Rollins is only a -270 favorite, while Corbin's odds are at +190.

Bayley is a bigger favorite than Becky Lynch in their respective title defenses against Alexa Bliss and Lacey Evans, respectively. Bayley is a -490 favorite in her match against Bliss, while Lynch is a -230 favorite for her title defense.

The betting odds used to be very accurate once the smart money came in as the results would get leaked. However, the smart money stopped coming in consistently for WWE pay-per-views in July of 2017. Up until that point, the smart money would come in for almost every WWE pay-per-view for years.

Below are the full betting odds. These odds often change up until the event begins. If you are not familiar with betting lines in the U.S., a minus sign indicates the favorite, while a plus sign is for the underdog.

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Title

Kofi Kingston (-1200) vs. Dolph Ziggler (+600)

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins (-270) vs. Baron Corbin (+190)

Special Referee: TBA by Corbin

RAW Women's Title Match

Becky Lynch (-210) vs. Lacey Evans (+160)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Bayley (-490) vs. Alexa Bliss (+330)

WWE United States Title Match

Samoa Joe (-290) vs. Ricochet (+210)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Daniel Bryan & Rowan (-420) vs. Heavy Machinery (+300)

Triple Threat for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Tony Nese (-230) vs. Akira Tozawa (+425) vs. Drew Gulak (+365)

Roman Reigns (-175) vs. Drew McIntyre (+135)

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (-135) vs. Big E & Xavier Woods (-105)

