SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: Heavy Machinery vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan

We go right to the ring as Heavy Machinery's Tucker and Otis leave Ricochet's celebration. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan are out next. Bryan gets a big home state reaction, bigger than Tucker, who has family and friends in the crowd. Tom shows us the other international announce teams in the arena.

The bell rings and the big chants for Bryan continue. Otis looks to start off with Rowan but fans and Otis want Bryan. A big "yes!" chant breaks out and Bryan tags in as the loud chants continue.

Bryan and Otis get a feel for each other and Bryan lands some kicks. The loud Bryan chants continue. Otis takes control and lifts Bryan for a big suplex, holding him in the air. Tucker tags in and Otis passes him over with Tucker taking control of the suplex mid-move. Tucker finally drops Bryan to the mat for a 2 count. Fans continue chanting for Bryan as Tucker works him over. Tucker lands a huge clothesline for a 2 count. Bryan ends up countering and tagging Rowan without Tucker seeing it. Rowan comes in and levels Tucker with a big crossbody.

Rowan takes Tucker to the corner and unloads. Rowan with a big splash and a dropkick to Tucker for a 2 count as a "we recycle!" chant starts up. Rowan keeps Tucker grounded now. Rowan with more offense and a tag to Bryan as they take Tucker back to the corner for some big double team moves. Bryan pulls Tucker to the corner and slams his leg around the ring post, and again.

Bryan with more offense and a tag to Rowan. Rowan unloads on Tucker while he's down, with elbow drops and a big running splash. Tucker still kicks out at 2 and Rowan argues with the referee. Rowan rakes at Tucker's face in the corner now. Rowan runs into a boot in the corner. Tucker side-steps and Rowan runs into the ring post next. Bryan and Otis tag in at the same time. Otis runs over Bryan a few times and fans boo him.

Otis scoops Bryan for the spinning slam and finally slams him as the boos continue. Otis gets sent face-first into the turnbuckles by Bryan. Bryan with the big running attacks in the corner now as fans cheer him on. Otis scoops Bryan in mid-air for a big sitdown powerbomb but Bryan kicks out at 2. Fans chant for Bryan again. Otis goes to the corner for a Vader Bomb but Bryan moves out of the way. Rowan is still down on the outside after a shot on the apron. Fans chant "yes!" as Bryan delivers the kicks to Otis while he's on his knees. Otis starts hulking up to his feet and Bryan can't believe it as he delivers more kicks. Otis just takes the kicks. Otis catches a kick and launches Bryan over his head for boos.

Otis with a clothesline in the corner to drop Bryan. Otis hits The Caterpillar and tags in Tucker. Otis catapults Bryan into a Tucker slam but Rowan breaks the pin up. Rowan sens Otis out of the ring to the floor. The referee orders Rowan out. Bryan delivers kicks to Tucker now. Tucker rocks Bryan with right hands and unloads. Tucker ducks a kick and slams Bryan into the mat for more boos from his own home state. Tucker goes to the top for a moonsault but Bryan rolls out of the way for the most part. Rowan and Otis tag in at the same time, staring each other down as they approach and face off in the middle of the ring. Rowan strikes first and they trade shots.

Rowan and Otis keep colliding in the middle of the ring but no one is going down. Bryan tags in and Otis doesn't see it. Otis catches Rowan's crossbody and slams him. Tucker tags in for The Compactor but Bryan sends Tucker to the floor, as the legal man. Bryan goes to the top and nails a flying knee to Otis' face. Bryan runs the ropes for a dive to Tucker but Tucker rocks him at the ropes. Tucker leaps and takes out Rowan on the floor. Tucker rushes back into the ring but Bryan immediately rolls him into the pin to retain.

Winners: Daniel Bryan and Rowan

This is from our live coverage of the WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. To access our full Stomping Grounds coverage, click here.