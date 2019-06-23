Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Big E and Xavier Woods

We go to the ring and Tom Phillips welcomes us as Sami Zayn comes out. Kevin Owens is out next. Tom is joined by Graves and Byron Saxton. Out next comes The New Day's Xavier Woods and Big E.

The bell rings and Owens immediately rocks Woods with several big superkicks, also knocking Big E off the apron. Owens goes to the top and hits a big senton but somehow Woods kicks out. Sami comes in for the double team on Woods. Sami with a Blue Thunderbomb on Woods for another close 2 count. Owens goes to the top and hits a Frogsplash on Woods but somehow he still kicks out at 2. Owens yells and argues with the referee, he can't believe Woods is still in it after the quick attack of big moves.

Sami tags back in and unloads on Woods while he's down. Big E is back to the apron and waiting for the tag as Sami keeps Woods down, talking trash. Owens ends up hitting a corner cannonball on Woods for another close 2 count. Owens drops a senton on Woods and another, while taunting Big E. Owens with a 2 count. Owens takes Woods back to the corner and tags in Sami. Owens yells at the crowd while Sami unloads on Woods. Owens hits Woods with a boot to the face while Sami has the referee distracted.

Woods finally starts fighting back with chops on Sami. Sami takes Woods down to the mat and applies a Crossface. Woods rolls over for a 2 count. Sami grabs the leg to stop Woods from reaching Big E. Sami drags Woods back and tags Owens in for the double team. Big E warns Owens from the apron as Owens plays mind games. Woods ducks a clothesline and rocks Owens with a kick.

Sami tags in and knocks Big E off the apron. Sami goes for Woods but Woods counters and they're both down. Owens tags in and misses a shot but Big E is down off the apron. Woods tangles with Owens and drops him on his face. Big E is back on the apron now. Sami and Big E tag in at the same time as Big E unloads with overhead throws for a pop. Big E with a big belly-to-belly suplex now as fans pop. Big E dances over Sami now. Big E knocks Owens off the apron and elbows Sami down again. Big E runs the ropes for a splash on Sami but Sami kicks out at 2.

Fans rally for The New Day now as Big E stalks Sami. Sami fights Big E off with elbows. Big E runs into a boot in the corner from Sami. Sami goes to the top and fights Big E off with strikes as fans boo. Big E blocks a tornado DDT but Sami lands on his feet. Big E counters the follow-up and drives Sami into the mat for a close 2 count. Woods finally gets Big E on his shoulders, and splashes him down onto Sami for a pop. Woods runs and hits a big leg drop in the corner but Owens breaks the pin just in time. Big E sends Owens over the top to the floor. Big E scoops Sami as Woods goes to the top for the double team but they can't hit it as Sami counters and sends them both down. Sami with a Helluva Kick to Woods. Owens tags in and hits a Pop-up Powerbomb on Woods but Big E breaks the pin just in time. Fans chant "this is awesome!" now. Big E levels Sami with a big clothesline but Owens hits a superkick on Big E. Woods blocks the Stunner and drops Owens with the big rolling elbow. Fans try to rally for The New Day once again. Woods kicks Sami on the apron. Big E hits a big Spear, sending Sami from the apron to the floor and the barrier. Woods with an enziguri to Owens. Woods goes to the top but Owens knocks him off. Owens nails a big Stunner to Woods and covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

