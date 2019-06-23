- Above is the WWE Stomping Grounds Preview, which will stream live beginning at 3 pm ET. The show will feature Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Dolph Ziggler, and Heavy Machinery.



- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Sin Cara, NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm, and Carmella.

- Matt Hardy's latest video focuses on his three sons in a continuation of his "you don't know how hard it is to be Matt Hardy" videos.

"Today, I've spent the entire day at Disney's Hollywood Studios, trying to create indelible memories that will last a lifetime with my children," Hardy said. "Of course, that's par for the course. But I've had to deal with some many issues: walking nine miles with a left knee that has no meniscus, 98 degree weather, and of course, attempting to satisfy and appease my rabid fan base by giving them what they request—pictures, autographs, conversations, sometimes trade secrets. I've done that 697 times today."

"But that's not the true burden that I bear today, the burden that I bear is I just learned the gender of my third child. I am going to have three males. And considering I am the man that spawned these seeds, they are destined to be heartbreakers, charismatic, sexpot studs, who are all alpha males. How, oh, how am I ever going to stop these children from procreating at a young age? Oh my God! Three boys? I am destined to pay for children for 40 years! You don't understand how hard it is to be Matt Hardy."