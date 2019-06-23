WWE United States Title Match: Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe

We go to the ring and out first comes the challenger Ricochet. WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe is out next.

Back and forth to start the match. Joe rocks Ricochet. Ricochet comes back with a series of moves, sending Joe out of the ring. Ricochet charges out but Joe steps to the side. They go at it and Joe rams Ricochet back-first into the apron. Joe slows the match down now and brings Ricochet back in. Ricochet looks to mount offense but Joe catches him in mid-move and drives him into the mat with a Uranage. Ricochet kicks out at 2.

Joe keeps control and levels Ricochet for a close 2 count. More back and forth as Ricochet looks to make a comeback. Joe drops him in the corner with an enziguri for another close pin attempt. Fans look to rally for Ricochet now as Joe keeps him grounded. Ricochet breaks a hold with a jawbreaker. They trade shots on their feet now and Joe rocks Ricochet for the upperhand, knocking him back to the mat. Some fans chant for Joe now as he yanks Ricochet up into a big sitdown powerbomb for a 2 count.

Joe keeps Ricochet grounded again and focuses on his neck, taunting him to give up. Ricochet tries to fight free. Ricochet with forearms but Joe chops him down to one knee again. Ricochet finally lands an enziguri, and another to drop the champion as fans pop for Ricochet. Ricochet is slow to get up, as is Joe. More back and forth now but Ricochet sends Joe flying into the corner. Ricochet launches in with a shot to the gut. Ricochet with a flying clothesline from the top. Joe goes to the floor but Ricochet runs the ropes, leaps out and takes him down. Ricochet brings it back in and hits another missile dropkick. Ricochet with a springboard moonsault from the second rope but he's slow to make the pin due to his ribs. Joe kicks out.

Ricochet looks to keep strikes going on Joe but it backfires. Joe ends up catching Ricochet with a big powerslam out of nowhere for a 2 count. More back and forth now as they trade counters. Joe with a German suplex and then levels Ricochet with a big clothesline and turns him inside out for a close 2 count. Joe shows some frustration now. Ricochet fights out of a hold. Joe catches a kick and launches Ricochet, flipping over onto his head. Joe goes for the Coquina Clutch but Ricochet breaks free and drops Joe over the top rope, sending him to the mat.

Ricochet goes to the top now as fans cheer him on. Ricochet lands on his feet as Joe moves. More back and forth. Ricochet drops Joe over his knees. Ricochet goes to the top and hits the 630 for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE United States Champion: Ricochet

This is from our live coverage of the WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. To access our full Stomping Grounds coverage, click here.