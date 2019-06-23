Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns

We go to the ring and out comes Shane McMahon first. He stops on the stage and is joined by Drew McIntyre. They head to the ring together. Out next comes Roman Reigns.

Drew meets Reigns at ringside before the bell rings and they start brawling. Reigns sends Drew into the barrier and then brings him into the ring. They brawl as the bell rings. Shane looks on as Reigns mounts Drew with right hands in the corner. Reigns clotheslines Drew over the top to the floor. Shane checks on Drew as Reigns runs the ropes, leaping out to take Drew down on the floor. Shane just avoids being hit. Reigns chases Reigns through the crowd now.

They come back to the ringside area and Drew intercepts Reigns, knocking him out in mid-air. Drew sends Reigns shoulder-first into the steel steps and then brings him back into the ring for punches and chops and kicks in the corner as the referee warns him. Drew with a big overhead throw for a close 2 count on Reigns.

Shane gets cheap shots in on Reigns while Drew has the referee distracted. Drew keeps Reigns grounded with offense and covers for another 2 count. The referee warns Shane. Drew mounts Reigns with strikes. Shane gets involved once again, allowing Drew to hit a Spinebuster for a 2 count. Drew with another big suplex for a close 2 count. Drew keeps Reigns grounded now. Reigns tries to mount offense but Drew rocks him with a clothesline and they both go down. Reigns kicks out at 2. More back and forth now. Reigns finally catches Drew in a Samoan Drop as Shane looks on worried.

Reigns finally mounts offense and sends Drew into the corner. Reigns rocks Drew with big clotheslines as the fans count along. Reigns with a huge boot to the face. Reigns calls for the Superman Punch but Shane jumps on the apron. Reigns knocks Shane off instead. Reigns runs around the ring and hits a Superman Punch off the steps on Shane. Drew comes over and Reigns ends up missing a Drive By. Drew grabs Reigns by his legs and catapults him face-first into an announce table.

Drew brings Reigns back into the ring and drives him into the mat. Drew covers for a close 2 count. Drew ends up taking Reigns to the corner and climbing up for a superplex. Reigns rocks him up top and the back & forth continues. Drew finally hits a superplex but Reigns kicks out at 2. Reigns avoids a Claymore Kick but Drew kicks out of the backslide. Drew drops Reigns with a Glasgow Kick headbutt. Drew goes back to the top but Reigns rocks him in mid-air with a Superman Punch. Drew still kicks out at 2. Reigns readies for a Spear but Drew kicks him. They tangle and Reigns nails a big Spear for a close 2 count as Shane pulls the referee out of the ring.

The referee sells a knee injury on the floor. Shane hits the ring and attacks Reigns, positioning him in the corner. Shane goes to the top and hits a Coast 2 Coast, barely connecting. Shane drags Reigns into the middle of the ring and Drew covers. Shane brings the original referee into the ring but Reigns kicks out at 2. Shane and Drew can't believe it. Fans chant for Reigns as Drew stalks him in the ring. Drew readies for a Claymore now, yelling at Reigns to get up. Drew charges for it but Reigns nails a Superman Punch instead. Shane charges but Reigns sends him back to the floor. Reigns follows up with a big Spear to Drew for the pin to win.

Winner: Roman Reigns

