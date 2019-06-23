- Above is the WWE Stomping Grounds Watch Along live video, which will begin tonight at 7 pm ET. The show is hosted by Cathy Kelley and will have appearances by David Otunga, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, Dana Brooke, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Heath Slater, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Pat McAfee typically hosts these Watch Along streams, but is currently on tour for his Pat McAfee Show.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is buy one tee, get one for $1, also $5 flat rate standard U.S. shipping on orders over $30. No code is needed, simply click here to receive the discount. The sale ends June 24 at 11:59 pm PT.

- In the video below, with Simon and Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence" playing in the background, Drake Maverick has another stack of R-Truth "Wanted" posters to hand out as it looks like he's chasing down the WWE 24/7 Title again. After defeating Truth earlier in the week, Maverick lost the title at his own wedding back to Truth.