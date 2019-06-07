50-Man Battle Royal

We go to the ring and Hamilton explains the rules for the 50-Man Battle Royal. The music starts up and the ring begins filling up with Superstars as a large group comes out together. We see Humberto Carrillo, Drew Gulak, The Viking Raiders, Apollo, Cedric Alexander, Jinder Mahal, Mojo Rawley, Oney Lorcan, Mike Kanellis, No Way Jose, The Revival, and many others. The music hits and out comes The Miz as fireworks go off above the stadium. WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe also gets his own entrance. Cesaro is out next as his music hits. We also see Ali, RAW Tag Team Champion Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder, Ricochet, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, already in the ring.

Titus O'Neil is out next for his own entrance. He acts like he's going to run to the ring, for another fall, but he puts the brakes on and laughs. Elias is out next with his guitar. He has a new song to sing for the 49 losers in the ring. He calls for Jeddah to silence their phones and shut their mouths. They boo him. Elias starts singing and taking shots at the others in the ring. We also see Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Sunil Singh, Samir Singh, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and others.

Elias wraps his song but Miz runs out and decks him. Miz brings Elias into the ring and the bell rings. Here we go. A big brawl breaks out. We also see EC3 and Matt Hardy. The Singh Brothers are eliminated early on. Anderson is tossed. Eric Young is tossed. Heath Slater works on Xavier Woods. Shinsuke Nakamura is also in there. Otis and Cesaro go at it. Tucker assists. Rezar and Akam are in. Slater is eliminated. Axel is eliminated. Tozawa is eliminated. Sin Cara is in there. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rowan works on Jose. Mojo is tossed. Jose is tossed. Brian Kendrick is tossed.

The Authors of Pain, The Viking Raiders and Heavy Machinery face off before going at it. AOP eliminates Tucker. The Vikings eliminate Akam. Rezar is tossed next.

We see how Titus had been apparently hiding under the ring. He gets fired up and unloads some in the ring. Titus tosses both of The Vikings. Shelton Benjamin and Titus go at it now. Robert Roode works on Ali. Shelton eliminates Titus. Joe works on Hawkins. Buddy Murphy and Woods go at it on the apron. Murphy gets eliminated. Matt and Shelton go at it now. Miz works on Ali. Matt eliminates Shelton. Joe works on Hawkins and applies the Coquina Clutch on the apron. Ryder makes the save. Joe eliminates Ryder. Joe eliminates Hawkins.

Nakamura works on Hardy. Apollo unloads on Chad Gable. Gable with a German. Ricochet works on Joe. Roode works on Hardy. The Revival works on Jey Uso. Rowan works on Woods in the corner. Cesaro and Rusev trade shots. Gable gets eliminated. Rusev eliminates Apollo. Mansoor Al-Shehail and Cesaro go at it. Cara and Jinder trade shots. Rusev and Nakamura work on Otis. Ricochet eliminates Jinder. Cesaro rocks Dash Wilder. Scott Dawson works on Jimmy Uso. Elias and EC3 double team The Miz. Rusev and Rowan go at it. Otis and Joe trade shots. Ricochet pounds on Cesaro. Otis runs through Rusev and Nakamura at the same time. Matt works on Rowan. Otis does The Caterpillar on Rusev and Nakamura. Rowan eliminates Otis. Woods unloads on Rowan. Rowan with The Iron Claw on Woods. Rowan eliminates Woods.

The Usos double team Rowan and eliminate him. The Revival eliminates The Usos. Matt with a Twist of Fate to Dash. Dash is eliminated. Matt with a Twist of Fate to Scott Dawson. Dawson is eliminated. Cesaro dumps Matt. Cedric works on Cesaro but he hangs on. Cesaro and Cedric trade more shots. Cara works on Elias. Rusev works on Mansoor. Cesaro hits the Cesaro Swing on Cedric in the middle of the ring. Cesaro catapults Cedric over the top. Cedric is eliminated. Cesaro and Nakamura double team Cara but he fights them off. Joe works on Ali in the corner. Roode works on Miz in the corner. Nakamura with a Kinshasa on Cara. Cara eliminates Nakamura. Rusev eliminates Cara. Miz eliminates Rusev. Roode goes for Miz but he hangs on. Miz with kicks to Elias and Cesaro as fans do the "yes!" chant. Elias eliminates Miz.

Its down to 6 now as Mansoor, Ricochet and Ali face off with Cesaro, Joe and Elias. The heels start brawling with the babyfaces for a few minutes. Joe runs over Ricochet and Ali. Joe drops Ali on the apron but he hangs on. Joe drops Ricochet with a chop. Joe sends Ricochet to the apron next to Ali. Ricochet and Ali team up to eliminate Joe with a suplex to the floor. Joe can't believe it. Cesaro comes from behind and eliminates Ricochet and Ali at he same time. Mansoor comes from behind and eliminates Cesaro. Elias unloads on Mansoor from behind. Fans pop for Mansoor, the local Saudi star, as Elias plays to the crowd for some heat. Mansoor superkicks Elias. Elias tosses Mansoor but he hangs on for a pop. Mansoor fights from the apron and ends up back-dropping Elias to the floor, eliminating him.

Winner: Mansoor Al-Shehail

