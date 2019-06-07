WWE Universal Title Match: Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins

We go right to the ring and out first comes WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins for the opening match. We get a video package showing recent happenings that led to this match. Out next comes the challenger, Baron Corbin.

Cole introduces the Arabic announce team at ringside. The bell sounds as Greg Hamilton does formal ring introductions. Hamilton gives Corbin a grand introduction, as a special request. Fans boo Corbin. We see Rollins has his ribs taped up to sell Monday's RAW attack by Brock Lesnar. The bell rings and they go at it. Back and forth going into the corner. Corbin takes control and beats Rollins around. Rollins ends up flooring Corbin with a dropkick. Corbin sends Rollins to the apron but he fights back. Rollins goes to springboard back in but he gets hung up on the rope and falls hard. Corbin capitalizes and unloads. Corbin keeps Rollins down, putting boots to the injured ribs and focusing on his mid-section. The referee warns Corbin. Corbin gets in his face and yells back.

Corbin with more shots to the ribs. Corbin drops Rollins' ribs over the top rope and wastes some time while taunting him. Rollins fights out of the corner with strikes but Corbin overpowers. Corbin goes out and right back in, leveling Rollins with a big clothesline for a close 2 count. Corbin keeps the attack going and delivers a big suplex for a 2 count. Corbin shows some frustration and argue with the referee as fans boo him.

Rollins lands on his feet off a counter, then drops Corbin with an enziguri for a pop. Rollins mounts offense now for the comeback. Rollins with a big elbow to the jaw. Rollins lands on his feet coming off the top. They run the ropes and Rollins nails a Slingblade. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to the floor, sending Corbin into the announce table. Rollins brings it back in but Corbin avoids a pin attempt by going right back out the other side of the ring. Rollins capitalizes with another suicide dive. Rollins brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Corbin runs over and grabs him by his throat, bringing Rollins to the mat. Rollins counters for a 2 count. Rollins with a superkick to the face for another 2 count. Fans rally for Rollins again as he prepares for the Stomp. Fans chant "burn it down!" now. Corbin goes to the floor to avoid the Stomp. Rollins approaches and Corbin rocks him with an elbow to the jaw from the floor. Corbin brings it back in and drops Rollins again for another close 2 count. Corbin yells at the referee once again.

More back and forth in the middle of the ring now. Corbin catches Rollins with Deep Six for a close pin attempt. Corbin backs the referee into the corner, yelling in his face. Rollins blocks End of Days. Rollins sends Corbin to the floor with an elbow. Corbin brings a steel chair into the ring and the referee grabs it, warning him for the disqualification. Corbin considers it but the referee tosses the chair to the floor. Corbin bullies the referee into the corner again. The referee has had enough. He snaps back at Corbin. Rollins takes advantage, coming from behind for the roll-up to retain.

Winner: Seth Rollins

- After the match, the music hits as Rollins stands tall and celebrates with the title. Corbin returns to the ring and comes from behind, dropping Rollins with End of Days. Corbin leaves as Brock Lesnar's music hits.

