Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

We go to the ring and out first comes Bobby Lashley for the next match. Lashley does his poses on the stage as the pyro goes off. We see recent happenings that led to this match. Braun Strowman is out next. Strowman picks up Lashley's posing platform and launches it off the stage. Strowman yells out and heads to the ring. Cole shows us a "Tale of the Tape" for this match.

Strowman overpowers Lashley to start and poses at him, yelling. A graphic on the screen shows that it feels 100 degrees at ringside. Lashley tries to fight back and rock Braun with shoulder blocks but it barely does anything. Strowman no-sells and taunts Lashley. Lashley proposes a classic test of strength and they lock up. Lashley with kicks to the gut in the middle of the lock up. Strowman shows some impressive agility as they tangle. Strowman rocks Lashley off the ropes and splashes him in the corner. Lashley scoops Strowman out of nowhere and delivers a running powerslam for a close 2 count.

Lashley beats Strowman around the ring and keeps him grounded now. Lashley wears Strowman down with a headlock in the middle of the ring. Lashley with elbows to the back of the neck. Strowman with a Spinebuster out of nowhere. Lashley landed bad. Strowman with a big running shoulder. Strowman runs through Lashley again and delivers a running splash in the crowd for a pop. Lashley rolls to the floor for a breather.

Strowman follows and runs over Lashley with a shoulder. Strowman runs around the ring again, leveling Lashley with another shoulder as the referee counts to 7. Strowman brings it back in for another splash in the corner. Strowman clubs Lashley to the mat. Strowman scoops Lashley for the powerslam but Lashley kicks out at 2. Strowman can't believe it.

Strowman charges in the corner but Lashley moves and Strowman hits the ring post, falling out to the floor. Lashley goes to the floor and runs around the ring, knocking Strowman into the barrier with a shoulder. Lashley poses on the outside and wastes some time. Lashley brings Strowman to the ramp and suplexes him onto it. The referee checks on Strowman and points Lashley back to the ring. Lashley rolls Strowman back into the ring for a close 2 count. Lashley goes to the top but Strowman jumps up and launches him to the mat. Strowman with a powerslam. Strowman scoops Lashley again for another powerslam and the pin to win.

Winner: Braun Strowman

This is from our live coverage of WWE Super ShowDown. To access our full Super ShowDown coverage, click here.