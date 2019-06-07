WWE Title Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston

We go to the ring and out first comes Dolph Ziggler. The New Day's music hits next as WWE Champion Kofi Kingston makes his way out with Xavier Woods. The fireworks go off around the stadium. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

The bell rings and they go at it to start. Ziggler drops Kofi early on. They run the ropes again and Kofi drops Ziggler with an elbow. Kofi with a big leaping shot in the corner. Kofi goes on and misses a splash in the corner, allowing Ziggler to dropkick him for a quick 1 count. Ziggler keeps control and drops Kofi with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Ziggler stays right on top of Kofi, dropping an elbow for another pin attempt. Ziggler goes right into a submission on the mat, keeping him down.

Kofi tries to power up but Ziggler takes him right back down. Ziggler ends up raking at Kofi's eyes on the ropes. Kofi fights back from his feet but Ziggler keeps him down. Ziggler goes on and drops another big elbow for a 2 count. Ziggler continues to dominate Kofi. Kofi sends Dolph into the corner off a counter and he goes down. Woods tries to rally the crowd with his trombone. Kofi mounts some offense and hits a Boom Drop in the middle of the ring.

Ziggler slowly gets up as Kofi waits. Ziggler suckers him in and hits a Zig Zag. Ziggler launches Kofi into the ring post. Woods checks on Kofi. Ziggler with another rake to the eyes while the referee is unable to see. Ziggler takes Kofi to the top for a superplex. Kofi ends up sending Ziggler to the mat and following up with a crossbody for a 2 count. Kofi blocks the Fame-asser. They tangle and trade counters, pin attempts. Kofi finally catches Ziggler with the SOS but it's not enough. Ziggler ends up catching Kofi with a knee to the face. Kofi tosses Ziggler out of the ring anyway. Kofi goes to the top and leaps back, taking Ziggler down on the floor. Ziggler ends up sending Kofi into the barrier and the steel steps. Ziggler levels Woods on the outside with a superkick.

Kofi unloads on Ziggler with strikes. Kofi brings it back in the ring. More back and forth now. Woods gets payback from the apron as Ziggler approaches. Kofi takes advantage and drops Ziggler with a Trouble In Paradise as he turns back around. Kofi covers for the pin to retain.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

