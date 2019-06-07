Shane McMahon vs. Roman Reigns

We go to the ring and out first comes Shane McMahon by himself. Hamilton is at ringside with the WWE World Cup trophy from last November's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Hamilton gives Shane a grand "best in the world" introduction as Shane hits the corner to pose. The music hits and out next comes Drew McIntyre. McIntyre marches to the ring as Shane applauds. McIntyre enters the ring and Shane raises his arm. Out next comes Roman Reigns to a big pop. Reigns stops on the stage and stares around the stadium, and down to the ring. Reigns punches the ground and the fireworks go off around the stadium.

Reign enters the ring and poses in the corner as we see more fireworks going off outside of the stadium in Jeddah. The bell rings and Drew exits to watch from ringside. Drew immediately distracts Reigns, allowing Shane to take advantage and attack. Shane unloads, beating Reigns into the corner and against the ropes. Reigns ends up fighting Shane off. Reigns charges in the corner but Shane moves, and Reigns hits the ring post. Shane with more strikes in the corner now. Reigns ends up down on the outside after hitting another post. Drew gets in a cheap shot on the floor as Shane distracts the referee.

Shane brings Reigns back into the ring and works him over, choking him right in front of the referee. Shane with a side Russian leg sweep. Shane keeps control in the ring, working Reigns over for another pin attempt. Shane with strikes to the face. Shane keeps Reigns grounded in the middle of the ring now, putting a knee to the back. Shane with another quick pin attempt before applying another submission to keep Reigns down.

Reigns comes back and unloads, rocking Shane into the corner as fans count along. Reigns levels Shane again and drops him in front of Drew. Reigns goes for the Superman Punch but Shane cuts him off in mid-air with a chop block. Shane covers for a close 2 count. Shane tries to get the Triangle choke applied now. Reigns starts fading before Shane gets the hold fully applied. Reigns ends up powering up, lifting Shane and dropping him with a powerbomb. Shane still kicks out at 2.

Shane goes to the floor for a breather. Reigns follows and brings him back in. Shane distracts the referee, allowing Drew to pull Reigns out and beat him up some. Reigns sends Drew into the barrier. Reigns leaps off the steel steps with a Superman Punch to Drew. Shane comes out and drops Reigns with a right of his own. Shane crotches Reigns with the top rope, then delivers a Spear to bring Reigns down with his own move. Shane with a 2 count. Shane stomps on Reigns while he's down. Shane tries to capitalize but Reigns catches him with a Superman Punch for a close 2 count.

Reigns isn't sure about the count. Some fans start chanting for CM Punk at Shane. More back and forth between the two. Shane accidentally hits the referee on the way down to the mat after Reigns nails him with a right hand. Drew comes in to take advantage of the referee bump, leveling Reigns with a Claymore Kick. Shane takes advantage of that and covers Reigns for the pin to win.

Winner: Shane McMahon

This is from our live coverage of WWE Super ShowDown. To access our full Super ShowDown coverage, click here.