3-on-1 Handicap Match: The Lucha House Party vs. Lars Sullivan

We go to the ring and out first comes The Lucha House Party's Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik. Lars Sullivan is out next. Lars laughs as he enters the ring to his opponents staring him down.

Kalisto starts off with Lars, sizing him up and trying to use his speed. Lars rams Kalisto into the corner and sends him down first. Lars clubs Kalisto in the back and laughs at him. Lars presses Kalisto in the air and drops him face-first into the top turnbuckle.

Lars allows Dorado to tag in next. Dorado brings the offense to Lars but Lars levels him with a huge blow to the chest. Lars lifts Dorado but Dorado fights out. Lars manhandles him and sends him over the top rope to the floor with ease. Lars brings it back into the ring, runs the ropes and then runs over Dorado in the middle of the ring. Kalisto and Metalik try to rally the crowd with "lucha!" chants. Lars knocks Kalisto off the apron, then knocks Dorado off the top. Metalik goes to the floor to check on his partners as the referee counts. Lars just smiles.

Metalik strikes from the apron and fights in, staggering Lars with strikes. Kalisto tags in and flies in but Lars catches him. Kalisto fights out and comes off the top rope but Lars knocks him out of the air. Lars gets sent over the top rope to the floor by Kalisto, right in front of the announcers. Lars runs right back in and knocks Metalik off the apron. Lars goes back to work on Kalisto now, driving him into the mat. Lars works over Kalisto while he's down in the middle of the ring now.

Lars climbs to the top rope while Kalisto is down. Metalik and Dorado strike from the apron, sending Lars back to the mat. Dorado and Metalik attack Lars for the double team and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Lars Sullivan

