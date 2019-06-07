The Usos vs. The Revival

We're live from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as Michael Cole welcomes us to ringside. He's joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young, who is covered up. They talk about how hot it is on this Friday night in the Kingdom, with temperatures at 100 degrees and climbing. Out first come The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are out next.

Jey starts off with Dawson and they go at it. Jey rocks Dawson with a right hand and in comes Jimmy. They double team Dawson and then Dash as he runs in. They keep the attack going and clear the ring, sending both opponents out to the floor. The Usos stand tall in the ring for a pop. Jimmy fights off both opponents on the outside with chops. The Revival turns it back around in the ring. Dash drops Jimmy for a close 2 count.

The Revival with more double teaming and quick tags. Dawson works over Jimmy as fans chant for The Usos to rally. Dawson sends Jimmy out and distracts the referee, allowing for cheap shots from Dash on the floor. Dawson drops Jimmy with a suplex in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Dawson keeps Jimmy grounded in the middle of the ring now. Jimmy finally gets an opening and drops Dash. Dawson and Jey tag in a the same time and Jey unloads for a pop.

Jey with a big Samoan Drop to Dawson. Jey with the Rikishi splash in the corner for another 2 count. The Revival looks to make another comeback but Jey comes from the top with a big splash. Dawson still kicks out at 2. Jey charges in the corner for another splash but Dawson moves. Dash provides a distraction from the apron, allowing Dawson to roll Jey up. The referee is arguing with Dash, missing the long count by Dawson. They go on and Dawson hits a big Spinebuster on Jey for a 2 count. Dawson argues with the referee. Dawson talks trash to Jey and taunts Jimmy, who is still down on the outside. Jey blocks a double team move. Jimmy with a kick from the apron. Jey with a kick from the apron. The Usos enter the ring and deliver several superkicks, including a pair of double superkicks. Dash gets dropped with a double superkick in the middle of the ring for the pin.

Winners: The Usos

