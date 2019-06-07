Randy Orton vs. Triple H

We go to the ring and out first comes Randy Orton. Orton hits the corner to pose as fireworks go off around the stadium. WWE Hall of Famer Triple H is out next. He appears on the stage with a motorcycle and slowly drives it to the ring as Orton waits.

The two WWE veterans meet in the middle of the ring as fans chant for WWE NXT. They lock up and go at it. Orton takes it to the corner but Triple H turns it around. More back and forth between the two as they work a slower pace early on. Triple H drops Orton with a shoulder off the ropes. We see the RKO and the Pedigree blocked early on before they stare each other down. Some fans chant "this awesome!" now.

They lock up again but Orton breaks it to drop Triple H with a right hand to the face. Orton works Triple H back into the corner. Orton charges but hits the ring post when Triple H moves. Triple H works Orton over on the floor and slams his hand into the top of the barrier. Triple H continues focusing on the arm and the shoulder, sending it into the steel ring steps and the ring post. Orton turns it around on the outside and slams Triple H on top of the announce table. His back hits hard on the corner of one of the TV monitors. The referee counts.

Orton keeps control and brings Triple H back into the ring. Orton delivers his trademark stomps while Triple H is down. Some fans chant for the RKO. Orton with more strikes while Triple H is down for another 2 count. Orton keeps Triple H grounded in the middle of the ring for a few minutes. Triple H looks to fight up and out but Orton levels him with a big clothesline. Orton wastes some time but finally covers Triple H for a 2 count. Orton keeps Triple H grounded in the middle of the ring with another hold now.

They trade big shots on their feet now. Triple H ends up connecting with the high knee. More back and forth with Triple H getting the upperhand. Triple H with a jawbreaker but he's slow to get momentum going. Orton blocks a Pedigree and catapults Triple H unto the top turnbuckle. Triple H comes right back with a big clothesline for a 2 count. More back and forth between the two now. Triple H ends up blocking a draping DDT from the second rope. Orton comes right back and delivers a dropkick, dropping Triple H on the apron. Orton takes Triple H to the top for a superplex and works him over with rights. Triple H counters and brings them to the mat. Triple H blocks the RKO and clubs Orton to the mat.

Triple H throws a DX crotch chop at Orton and charges but Orton catches him in mid-move, delivering a big powerslam for a close 2 count. Orton hits the second rope draping DDT, leaving Triple H face-down. Orton stands tall and plays to the crowd. The Viper hits the mat and stalks The Game. Triple H slowly gets up as Orton waits. Triple H blocks the RKO and catches Orton with a Spinebuster for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Triple H goes right into another pin attempt, and a third. Orton with a 2 count of his own. Triple H goes for the Crossface submission and applies it in the middle of the ring.

The hold is finally broken and Triple H gets to his feet first. Orton is still down in pain. Triple H goes for another Crossface. Orton goes for the RKO but it's blocked. Orton blocks the Pedigree. They tangle and Orton drops Triple H with the RKO for a big pop. Orton covers for a close 2 count. Orton stalks Triple H from the corner again, waiting to deliver the punt kick. Triple H catches the kick and stares Orton down. Triple H pulls Orton into a kick and then the Pedigree. Triple H covers in the middle of the ring but Orton kicks out. Triple H and the fans can't believe it.

Orton crawls around the ringside area and gets to his feet. Triple H follows and Orton rocks him with a right hand. They trade shots in front of the announcers. Triple H slams Orton back-first onto the announce table. Triple H with a second slam onto the table, and a third. Triple H grabs Orton and slams him on top of the announce table for the fourth time. They bring it back into the ring and Triple H charges but Orton catches him with the RKO outta nowhere. Orton covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Randy Orton

