The official AEW roster was recently updated on the AEW website with a look at who the company will be going into battle with when they premiere their weekly TNT TV show on Wednesday, October 2. The live show will premiere in Washington, DC from the Capital One Arena, and will air each Wednesday night from cities around the United States, from 8pm until 10pm ET.

The AEW men's roster currently has 36 wrestlers while the women's roster has 11 wrestlers. There was a listing for tag teams but it looks like that has been changed, and tag teams are now listed with the singles wrestlers.

It's interesting to note that Pac is still listed on the AEW roster. There had been some speculation on former WWE ring announcer Dasha Fuentes (Dasha Kuret) being with the company as she has been spotted at ringside, but she is not listed on the roster. There have been other wrestlers booked on the three recent AEW events that are also not on the official roster. It's also interesting to note that Dean Malenko is not on the roster after AEW previously announced that he was being hired as a coach and producer.

The current official AEW roster of male wrestlers, female wrestlers, coaches, referees and broadcast team members looks like this:

COACHES:

* Billy Gunn

* Jerry Lynn

BROADCAST TEAM:

* Alex Marvez

* Excalibur

* Jim Ross

* Justin Roberts

REFEREES:

* Aubrey Edwards

* Bryce Remsburg

* Earl Hebner

* Paul Turner

* Rick Knox

WOMEN'S DIVISION:

* Allie

* Awesome Kong

* Bea Priestley

* Brandi Rhodes

* Britt Baker

* Hikaru Shida

* Kylie Rae

* Leva Bates

* Nyla Rose

* Penelope Ford

* Sadie Gibbs

MEN'S DIVISION:

* Adam Page

* Angelico

* Brandon Cutler

* Chris Jericho

* Christopher Daniels (of SoCal Uncensored)

* Chuck Taylor (of Best Friends)

* Cima

* Cody Rhodes

* Darby Allin

* Dustin Rhodes

* Evil Uno (of Dark Order)

* Fenix (of Lucha Brothers)

* Frankie Kazarian (of SoCal Uncensored)

* Isiah Kassidy (of Private Party)

* Jack Evans

* Jimmy Havoc

* Joey Janela

* Jon Moxley

* Jungle Boy

* Kenny Omega

* Kip Sabian

* Luchasaurus

* Marq Quen (of Private Party)

* Matt Jackson (of The Young Bucks)

* MJF

* Michael Nakazawa

* Nick Jackson (of The Young Bucks)

* Pac

* Pengaton Jr. (of Lucha Brothers)

* Peter Avalon

* Sammy Guevara

* Scorpio Sky (of SoCal Uncensored)

* Shawn Spears

* Sonny Kiss

* Stu Grayson (of Dark Order)

* Trent (of Best Friends)