As noted, the AEW on TNT weekly TV series will premiere on Wednesday, October 2 from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The series, to be named in the next week, will air each Wednesday from 8-10pm ET from cities around the United States.

The arena has confirmed that doors will open at 6:30pm ET and the show will start at 7:30pm ET that night. This indicates that there will be at least one dark match before the TV show begins.

AEW and the arena will be announcing full details on tickets this coming Monday at noon ET, and it's believed that more cities will be announced at that time. It's also believed that the show will air live each week.

The arena included the following blurb on their website for the first AEW TV taping: "All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will begin airing its two-hour weekly matches on TNT on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET. The highly-anticipated, action-packed matches will take place in different cities across the nation each week, starting in Washington, D.C., at the famed Capital One Arena. Ticket pricing and on-sale date for the televised live event will be announced on Monday, July 29, at Noon EST via AEW's social media platforms."

Promotional material for the first AEW taping features Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Adam Page, Britt Baker, Chris Jericho, Brandi Rhodes, Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega. You can see the first ad for the taping below: