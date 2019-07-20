After a grueling tag team Mash-Up Tournament that took place on Impact Wrestling this week, Tessa Blanchard and Sami Callihan will go one-on-one to determine who will be the number one contender for the Impact World Championship at Unbreakable, which will be live on Friday, August 2, on Impact Plus.

On July 7, the spotlight was on Blanchard and Callihan as these two dominate forces main event Slammiversary XVII in an intergender match. After Callihan walked out the winner, it was apparent that this feud was not over just yet.

On Friday, both Blanchard and Callihan were randomly drawn to come together as a tag team and face off against other arch rivals who had to learn how to officially work together. Blanchard and Callihan won their first match of the night against Trey and Dave Crist. They went on to face the other winners of the night (Eddie Edwards & Moose, Michael Elgin & Willie Mack, and Wentz & Jake Crist) in a tag team elimination match. Blanchard landed the magnum and won the tournament, which means that we will see Callihan vs. Blanchard fight again.

Now the question is, could we possibly see Blanchard win the match at Unbreakable and take on Brian Cage for the Impact World Championship? Fans will find out in two weeks.