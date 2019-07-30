- PWG announced Jungle Boy as the 16th entrant for the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles this September. Only 8 spots remain. The winner of the tournament will receive a shot at the PWG World Championship.

- SCU will face OVE at Destiny World Wrestling's Icons II event on Friday, August 9th in Toronto during SummerSlam weekend. Also on the show, Moustache Mountain will be facing Josh Alexander & Michael Elgin. Tenille Dashwood, Joey Ryan and others are scheduled to appear. You can get more details or purchase tickets at destinyworldwrestling.com.

- MLW will return to New York on December 5th with Opera Cup at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. next Monday, August 5th at OperaCup.com. You can learn more about the tournament at MLW.com. Some of the stars signed to compete and appear include World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu, World Middleweight Champion Teddy Hart, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Brian Pillman Jr., Salina de la Renta, National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, MJF, Mance Warner, Low Ki, LA Park & Hijo de LA Park, The Von Erichs and many others. Tickets start at just $20. There are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30 P.M.) featuring a Pre-Show Meet and Greet with select MLW fighting athletes. Please note that General Admission SRO Tickets are: $20 for advance sales, $25 day of event at the door.

- AEW posted the video below of Joey Janela and Darby Allin fighting in a parking lot, spoofing Janela's almost-fight with Enzo Amore earlier this month at a Blink-182 concert in Holmdel, NJ. Blink-182 actually made a cameo at the end of the video, with lead singer Mark Hoppus asking, "Again Janela? What the f--k?!"

