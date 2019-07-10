As noted, former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore and AEW star Joey Janela took to Twitter late Tuesday night and tweeted about a fight they had during the Lil' Wayne and Blink-182 concert in Holmdel, NJ at the PNC Bank Arts Center. The incident came after a Twitter beef back in April, which saw Janela tell Enzo that he was making a "joke out of the wrestling business."
Regarding the fight at the concert, Enzo tweeted that Janela introduced himself, then wrote that Janela was a "straight p---y." Enzo claimed he thought Janela was a fan, and then slapped him once he realized who it was. Janela called it the "s--ttiest fist fight of the year" and said they had fun. The exchange continued with Janela apparently offering to meet up to finish the fight, and with Enzo taking a shot at CM Punk when responding to a fan.
Enzo and Janela both noted that Enzo had a friend filming the incident, and now he has released the footage. Unfortunately the video doesn't show much of a fight at all, and doesn't prove any of their claims.
"Not a safe environment for a fight, needless to say, I didn't start the fight & I was smart enough not to have one with a drunk'n fool/vagina (s/o Angela my homegirl, screaming like a voice of reason to a very reasonable man.) @JANELABABY dick riding aint a form of transportation," Enzo wrote with the video.
Janela replied to the video being posted, "He didn't even post the whole video Lmfaooooo"
You can see the video below:
Not a safe environment for a fight, needless to say, I didn't start the fight & I was smart enough not to have one with a drunk'n fool/vagina (s/o Angela my homegirl, screaming like a voice of reason to a very reasonable man.) @JANELABABY dick riding aint a form of transportation pic.twitter.com/l3jyJVVm3S— #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019
He didn't even post the whole video Lmfaooooo— Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 10, 2019
For those who missed it last night, below is their full Twitter exchange:
I'm glad you introduced yourself cause I couldn't pick you out of a line up. You don't want no smoke. And now I know it, there's only two things that smell like fish. Ones fish. @JANELABABY straight p---y.— #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019
At least I said hello.... https://t.co/HDOHIFng5W— Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 10, 2019
Where was that energy at? We aint friends @JANELABABY Dont introduce urself to me f--kboy I thought u were a fan hahaha the second I realized it was u I slapped ya b---hass hands down & walked @ u w/ MY HANDS UP YA f--kIN RAN BACKWARDS & told my homey to film it ?????? soft af— #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019
I'm in belmar right now, let's go bud!— Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 10, 2019
Don't try & play that wrestling s--t with me. You'll end up on f--king world star.— #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019
Clout chasing in public to ultimately look like a p---y, must feel terrible. Ya not a good human, people are out to enjoy there night and you cause a scene and run while I'm engaging with friends & fans, ya mother should be proud.— #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019
Thanks for bringing credibility to the biz— #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019
Not a work, So i saw the dude and walked up and said "Hi I'm Joey Janela" at the blink 182 show and we proceeded to have (I'm not lennox lewis) to have the s--ttiest fist fight of the year, I'm not a p---y but we had fun!— Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 10, 2019
Boy we didn't have the s--ttiest fist fight of the year, I slapped ur f--kin hands down and walked at u with mine up and u walked away and let me know all that s--t u talk IS A WORK... which is fine if I were a wrestler.— #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019
I will have no chance to wrestle or "fight" Enzo With my exclusivity starting in October but I saw it to introduce myself! That's all!— Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 10, 2019
Kid, u know wrestling is fake right? All them wars did punk wonders when he stepped into the octagon with my training partner Mickey Gall.... people who will do anything for attention will step on thumbtacks to get a reaction, all I gotta do is show up. https://t.co/8JMfCy4FTs— #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019