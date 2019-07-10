Three months after Joey Janela and Enzo Amore got into a Twitter spat, Enzo apparently tried to settle their differences... at a concert.

Enzo took to Twitter tonight to reveal that he had a confrontation with Janela at tonight's Blink-182 concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ. According to Janela, he introduced himself to Enzo which led to "the s--ttiest fist fight of the year."

After the introduction, Enzo claims to have slapped Janela's hands down once he realized who he was and put his hands up to fight. Enzo claimed that Janela then walked away.

"I'm glad you introduced yourself cause I couldn't pick you out of a line up," Enzo wrote on Twitter. "You don't want no smoke. And now I know it, there's only two things that smell like fish. Ones fish. @JANELABABY straight p---y... Don't try & play that wrestling s--t with me. You'll end up on f--king world star. Where was that energy at? We aint friends @JANELABABY Dont introduce urself to me f--kboy I thought u were a fan hahaha the second I realized it was u I slapped ya b---hass hands down & walked @ u w/ MY HANDS UP YA f--kIN RAN BACKWARDS & told my homey to film it soft af"

Janela acknowledged the exchange, tweeting, "Not a work, So i saw the dude and walked up and said 'Hi I'm Joey Janela' at the blink 182 show and we proceeded to have (I'm not lennox lewis) to have the s--ttiest fist fight of the year, I'm not a p---y but we had fun!

"I will have no chance to wrestle or 'fight' Enzo With my exclusivity starting in October but I saw it to introduce myself! That's all!"

Enzo noted that he had a friend filming the scuffle, which Janela acknowledged.

This past April, Janela tweeted that Enzo was making a joke out of the wrestling business and challenged him to a shoot fight at the next Bloodsport event. Janela stated that he would train with Barnett so that he doesn't "make a fool out of his art." Enzo replied, "I'll pay for ur classes bro."

You can see the full Twitter exchange from tonight below:

I'm glad you introduced yourself cause I couldn't pick you out of a line up. You don't want no smoke. And now I know it, there's only two things that smell like fish. Ones fish. @JANELABABY straight p---y. — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

Don't try & play that wrestling s--t with me. You'll end up on f--king world star. — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

Where was that energy at? We aint friends @JANELABABY Dont introduce urself to me f--kboy I thought u were a fan hahaha the second I realized it was u I slapped ya b---hass hands down & walked @ u w/ MY HANDS UP YA f--kIN RAN BACKWARDS & told my homey to film it ?????? soft af — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

Thanks for bringing credibility to the biz — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

Clout chasing in public to ultimately look like a p---y, must feel terrible. Ya not a good human, people are out to enjoy there night and you cause a scene and run while I'm engaging with friends & fans, ya mother should be proud. — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

Not a work, So i saw the dude and walked up and said "Hi I'm Joey Janela" at the blink 182 show and we proceeded to have (I'm not lennox lewis) to have the s--ttiest fist fight of the year, I'm not a p---y but we had fun! — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 10, 2019

Boy we didn't have the s--ttiest fist fight of the year, I slapped ur f--kin hands down and walked at u with mine up and u walked away and let me know all that s--t u talk IS A WORK... which is fine if I were a wrestler. — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

I will have no chance to wrestle or "fight" Enzo With my exclusivity starting in October but I saw it to introduce myself! That's all! — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 10, 2019

Kid, u know wrestling is fake right? All them wars did punk wonders when he stepped into the octagon with my training partner Mickey Gall.... people who will do anything for attention will step on thumbtacks to get a reaction, all I gotta do is show up. https://t.co/8JMfCy4FTs — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019