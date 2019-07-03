- AEW released this recap video for last Saturday's Fyter Fest event from Daytona Beach, FL.

- AEW's Fight for the Fallen event is now available for pre-ordering on FITE.TV for fans outside of the United States. The price tag is $12.99 or £8.99 in the UK. The event will stream free on BR Live for fans in Canada and the United States.

Fight for the Fallen takes place on July 13 from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL. Matches announced so far include: Allie vs. Brandi Rhodes, Cima vs. Kenny Omega, Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian, The Young Bucks vs. Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes. Chris Jericho will also appear.

- AEW re-tweeted this clip of Christopher Daniels making fun of the new viral Bottle Cap Challenge on social media. As noted, WWE's Aleister Black did the challenge on Tuesday and several celebrities and athletes have participated over the last week or so, including Conor McGregor.