AEW had a presence today in Los Angeles as the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour continued. Eric Goldman noted on Twitter that Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Awesome Kong, Nyla Rose and Jungleboy were representing the company at a panel that began the day.

Regarding the name of the weekly AEW TNT TV show that was just announced to begin on Wednesday, October 2 from 8-10pm ET, it was noted that the final title will likely be announced in the next week or so. As previously reported, it is believed that the show will be called "Wednesday Night Dynamite", a term the company recently trademarked.

Cody noted that AEW's "more bloody content" will likely be saved for the big events and pay-per-view events, instead of the weekly TNT series.

Cody also said AEW will not focus on WWE.

"The thing we have to do is not focus on WWE. The thing we're providing is very different. WWE coins themselves 'sports entertainment.' We coin ourselves 'pro wrestling.' I don't think the shows will look or sound like one another," he said.

Cody reiterated how the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament will be a big fixture as the company gets going. He also noted that they have to listen to the fans, because you can't predict their reactions as that is something AEW needs to lean into.

Brandi also spoke about the kinds of talents AEW is looking for, noting that they are not looking for "cookie cutter performers" to fill a certain role. She touted the diversity of the AEW roster. Brandi also talked about how the well-being of the wrestlers is important to AEW, adding that AEW will usually only ask their wrestlers to perform one night a week.

"Well being is very important to us," she said, noting that AEW wants their wrestlers to be able to spend more time at home and be healthy.

Kong and Jungleboy also spoke during the short panel. Kong said she feels AEW is "incredibly collaborative and ego-free" and she feels like she's heard, like her voice matters as the company is asking everyone for their ideas. Jungleboy said this is his first big promotion and he loves how available everyone is to lend advice and share ideas. He said, "I can't ask for anything better."

