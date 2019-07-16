- I joined Ryback on Ryback TV on Monday to review WWE Extreme Rules, which you can watch in the video above. During the show we talked next week's RAW Reunion, while Ryback discussed why Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman was his favorite match on the pay-per-view, Brock Lesnar regaining the WWE Universal Championship, The Undertaker's impressive performance and more. Ryback noted that the pay-per-view delivered despite the crowd not always being into the action.

"I thought all of the talent delivered once again," Ryback said. "I thought it over-delivered for not being one of the major pay-per-views. I would give it a 7 out of 10. I enjoyed it. I'm always going to be more positive than negative and you can't always control crowd reactions. I thoroughly enjoyed it, top to bottom."

- Alfred Konuwa has a story at Forbes looking at the Google Trends for wrestling this past weekend. Extreme Rules was at No. 7 on Google on Sunday with 200,000 searches, while there were also 20,000 searches for "WWE Network" that day, putting it at 19th place. AEW Fight For The Fallen did not crack the Top 20 in daily Google Trends on Saturday, although "Jeff Hardy" was at 8th place that day due to his arrest.

There is definitely far more interest for the major AEW shows. AEW Double Or Nothing in May was in 2nd place on Google the day it was held with more than 200,000 searches.

- As we previously reported, Alexa Bliss referred to Monday's RAW crowd in Long Island, New York as "just disrespectful" after they chanted "this is awful" during the near-25 minute Fatal 4-Way Women's Elimination Match on the show. Bliss posted a followup, writing, "Yes we encourage reactions, cheering & booing & chants . We don't encourage people to be rude"

You can check out her tweet below: