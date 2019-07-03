- This week's WWE SmackDown featured an interesting promo from Ali, which you can see above. Ali's "chase and change" promo talked about how he's chasing the WWE Title and changing how people think. As noted, Ali defeated Buddy Murphy in last night's pre-SmackDown dark match.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network at 3pm ET will feature Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Zack Gibson and James Drake in the main event.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* Mia Yim vs. Aliyah

* Kushida vs. Scott Parker

* Roderick Strong vs. Tyler Breeze

* Bianca Belair vs. Priscilla Zuniga (Diamante from LAX)

* NXT Breakout Tournament First Round: Cameron Grimes (Trevor Lee) vs. Isaiah Scott (Shane Strickland)

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- Below is a new promo for the Extreme Rules Winners Take All match with Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at the July 14 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view: