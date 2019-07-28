- Above, Ali stepped in against the WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura after Finn Balor was pulled from the show. After losing to Nakamura, Ali said he found about his opportunity just 30 minutes before the show got started.

"Tonight, I show up at Smackville, I find out 30 minutes before the match," Ali said. "30 minutes, that I have an opportunity at the Intercontinental Champion. But you know what you do hear? Opportunities are rare here, and you take the opportunity, and you fight your heart out and throw your best shot. Yeah, I didn't win. I'm not the Intercontinental Champion, but I took advantage of that opportunity."

- As noted, the WWE Network got a bit of an update earlier in the week as WWE looks to roll out new tiers for the streaming platform. On Twitter, WWE Network support was asked about the Hidden Gems and where they were now located. The supported responded that both the Hidden Gems and the "Collections" tab are no longer available. The way to find that footage is through the search function or via "Home Video Classics" under the "Originals" section.

Hi! Thanks for reaching out! Hidden Gems used to be part of the Collections tab which is no longer available. On the other hand you should be able to search for some related content on the app or check out the Home Video Classics rail under Originals. Thanks! ^JJ — Ask WWE Network (@AskWWENetwork) July 27, 2019

- WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth continued to try and find new disguises as he attempts to hide from the other WWE Superstars. In the video below, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics asked Carmella where make-up was, but couldn't help but notice the strange "lamp" next to her.