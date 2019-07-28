WWE SmackVille (full results here) took place last night in Nashville, Tennessee for a special WWE Network event. One of the announced matches was WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defending his title against Finn Balor.

Near the beginning of the show, WWE tweeted out that Balor wouldn't be able to compete and ended up being replaced by Ali.

"During the week, Finn Balor suffered an undisclosed injury. WWE Medical has unfortunately not cleared him for competition tonight at #SMACKVILLE. It is unknown who or if Shinsuke Nakamura defends his title tonight. Stay tuned as we learn more."

Despite the opponent change, Nakamura was able to retain his title.

Balor is not injured, but is dealing with an illness, according to PWInsider. He's scheduled to face Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam in Toronto on August 11.

On this morning's Wrestler Observer Radio, it was noted Balor was hospitalized with the stomach flu. WWE is reportedly hoping he'll be back to action as soon as Tuesday. He's scheduled to face Dolph Ziggler on this week's SmackDown.