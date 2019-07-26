In case you missed it, All Elite Wrestling announced that their TV debut on TNT will be on October 2nd. The first show will be taking place inside the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. In an arena that holds up to 20,000 people, AEW is looking to change things up when it comes to venues.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the promotion will be running different sized arenas based off of demand. They will be looking into holding arenas that can hold 6,000 to 11,000 people. Just like WWE does with Main Event tapings, there will be matches prior to the 8 p.m. start time. At 7:30 p.m. there will be a warm-up match prior to TV time.

In regards to how many shows they want to put on, their goal is to run 100-120 live events per year, including many Saturday night house shows. Outside of those shows, they are expected to run 51 TV show days and up to four PPVs.

In regards to live events, there are thoughts of doing more than one house show a week. The top talent would work in the area of 75 matches per year, which AEW feels would help them keep their match quality high. It was noted that on of their key goals is to have great matches on the top of the card as compared with any other promotion.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

