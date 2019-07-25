As seen on SmackDown this past Tuesday night, Dolph Ziggler attacked Shawn Michaels during a segment on Miz TV. The week before, Ziggler was involved in an angle with The Miz on RAW. Despite those two segments, Ziggler is not scheduled to wrestle either Michaels or Miz at SummerSlam, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer reported that there will be a match involving Ziggler on the show. While Ziggler's opponent wasn't named, Meltzer was told that it would not be Michaels or The Miz and that Michaels is not wrestling at SummerSlam.

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be wrestling Charlotte Flair at the show. Despite several other matches teased in recent weeks, the only other match listed on the internal SummerSlam lineup is AJ Styles defending the U.S. title against Ricochet. There are reportedly some other match ideas being pitched that have not been teased yet on television.

There have been no hints on television as to what Reigns' role will be. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ali, Drew McIntyre vs. Cedric Alexander, The Revival vs. The Usos and The IIConics vs. The Kabuki Warriors or Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville have all been teased recently as possible matches for the event. The New Day vs. Elias & Samoa Joe also appeared to be the direction at one point, however The Observer reported that the indication is that match will not be happening.

As previously reported, The Undertaker is currently not scheduled to work the show, despite being advertised locally for it at one point.

SummerSlam takes place on August 11 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Below is the current card, including matches that are expected but have not been announced:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

RAW Women's Title Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya vs.

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

Owens will quit WWE if he loses.

Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor

Not Announced / Rumored

Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

