The Undertaker is currently not scheduled to be at this year's SummerSlam on August 11 in Toronto, according to the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Taker versus Drew McIntyre was locally advertised for a period of time, but that match is not in the plans as of now. McIntyre was reportedly on Taker's short list of opponents he wanted to face.

At last Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules, The Undertaker and Roman Reigns defeated Shane McMahon and McIntyre in a No Holds Barred Match. For what it's worth, The Deadman had a great showing in the match.

Below is what the announced PPV card looks like so far.

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon