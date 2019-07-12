There is local advertising in the Toronto area promoting The Undertaker vs. Drew McIntyre for SummerSlam on Sunday, August 11th at the Scotiabank Arena. According to Dave Meltzer in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that match is currently not the plan for the event, even though it's being advertised.

Sports Illustrated reported in June that McIntyre was "on the short list" of opponents that The Undertaker requested following his match with Bill Goldberg at last month's Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia.

It's not known who The Undertaker will be facing at SummerSlam, or if he even wrestles at the show at all. Taker did appear on some promotional graphics leading up to WrestleMania 35 earlier this year, however he never ended up appearing on the show. Taker did appear on RAW the following night in a segment with Elias.

The Undertaker will be teaming with Roman Reigns against McIntyre and Shane McMahon this Sunday at Extreme Rules As we reported earlier, WWE has new merchandise for the Reigns - Undertaker team, dubbing them the "Graveyard Dogs".

If Taker were to wrestle at SummerSlam, who would you like to see him face? We had been suggesting Bray Wyatt on the Wrestling Inc. podcast, with Wyatt picking up the W. Sound off in the "Comments" section below.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

