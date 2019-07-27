After WWE shared the news that The King's Court was returning to SmackDown Live and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was going to be fellow Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler's guest, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley had a question for Stratus.

Bayley asked, "Trish, would you like to have an SD women's championship match with me?" Trish hasn't answered her yet.

It was reported earlier, Trish Stratus will be wrestling at SummerSlam against Charlotte and Stratus being a guest on The King's Court will likely start the feud. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will be defending her title against Ember Moon at SummerSlam.

Below is Bayley's question: