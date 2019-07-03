- WWE released two new videos to promote the EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Celebration that airs live on the WWE Network on Saturday, July 13. We have the full card for the event at this link, featuring several WWE talents.

In the video above, WWE looks at how WWN Live's EVOLVE promotion has shaped the future of wrestling. Below is video of WWE United States Champion Ricochet looking back on the friendships and experiences he gained by working the promotion.

- A big six-man main event with Gallus' Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Primate, Wild Boar and Dave Mastiff has been announced for next Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. It was also announced that Ilja Dragunov will be in action on next Wednesday's show, which will feature more footage from the recent UK Download Festival. Dragunov faced Ashton Smith and Matt Riddle at the festival, but there's no word yet on which match will air next week. It will likely be the match against Smith.

- It looks like RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has also accepted the challenge issued earlier today by Andrade and Zelina Vega. As seen below, Lynch used a GIF to respond to boyfriend WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, who previously accepted the challenge. WWE will likely make an announcement on the match soon. You can see the original challenge by clicking here.