CaZXL, formerly known as "Big Cass" in WWE, recently sat down to speak with Pro Wrestling Sheet about his departure from WWE. We noted last summer how Cass was released from his contract by WWE after there were numerous complaints about the way he was conducting himself on camera and backstage. Now rechristened with a new name, CaZXL, he looks back on his experience in a bittersweet way.

"I'm happy I had that experience, but I'm also disappointed in myself," CaZXL admitted. "I'm disappointed that I let the company down - Vince down, Hunter down, I let Bryan down because Bryan was really excited to work with me and I let him down. These are things I have to deal with now - learning experiences. But looking back on it, yeah… I'm very disappointed in myself. I'm more disappointed that I let people down that wanted that to work out, but there are bigger forces at hand that were going against me in that point in time."

One mistake that reportedly gave CaZXL significant heat from backstage officials was when he was ordered to deliver a single "big boot" maneuver to a little person dressed as Daniel Bryan. Instead, CaZXL continued after the boot to pummel the little person with strikes and step on his throat.

"It was a f--king mistake," CaZXL said. "It was a dumb decision on my part, so stupid. It was probably the worst decision I ever made. And it's so crazy what I was going through at the time, because if you would've told anybody two years prior — even a year prior — that I was gonna do that, they would've said, 'You're f--king crazy; he's a model employee.' I regret it to this day... I just did what I thought was right and it was a very stupid decision. Very f--king stupid. I shouldn't have done it."

This instance accompanied others and ultimately lead to CaZXL having a lengthy meeting with the CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon. Although this meeting would end with his being released from the company, CaZXL believes that there is still an opportunity to return on good terms one day.

"We had a long talk; it was a great talk. We had a very, very good conversation and we left very amicably," CaZXL explained. "I have no bad things to say about that company. They treated me well, they put me in great spots, they did everything for me and I kinda just f--ked them over. I feel bad about that and I'm disappointed in myself that I let a lot of people down. I do think the door is open. It's just a matter of what I want to do [in the future].

"It's tough to say right now [if I personally would like to return]," CaZXL continued. "It's a tough life, man. People don't realize how tough that lifestyle is. Mentally, right now, I feel like I'm in a good place. I feel like I'm in a very good place to handle that schedule, and to handle that life — that's where I feel like I'm at right now — but I don't know what I want to do, man. I'm kinda living life right now keeping my options open. There's plenty of wrestling out there in the world."

You can watch the full interview in the video above.