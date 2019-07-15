- Above is video of new SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E talking to Sarah Schreiber ahead of tonight's Cross Brand All-Star Top 10 Battle Royal to determine WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam opponent. The match will feature Big E, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, and Randy Orton.

Big E recalled WWE's "The Beast in the East" special event from Tokyo, Japan in July 2015, where he took out The New Day after defeating current WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. He said things would be different this time.

"As you may or may not know, actually the three of us, all three members of The New Day, got to battle Brock Lesnar and I think with another opportunity we would fare better," Big E said. "We were in Japan and I really filled up on the sushi and the sake, and I was actually about 40 pounds heavier, and I was 40 pounds of bloat, and all that bloating really made it difficult for me to do anything. But I think things would go much different this time because of the lack of sushi and sake that would be in this gut region. so, I'm excited. Opportunities."

- Braun Strowman is referring to his fans as The Monster Militia on social media. He took to Twitter after beating Bobby Lashley in the Last Man Standing match at WWE Extreme Rules last night and said his army is forming behind him.

He wrote, "Last Monster Standing!!!!!! #BraunZilla #KingOfAllMonsters and I've got an army forming behind me my #MonsterMilitia #NothingCanKeepUsDown"

You can see Braun's full tweet below:

- New WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura won't be on tonight's RAW as he indicated on Twitter that he is backstage at the SmackDown live event in Poughkeepsie, NY. Nakamura defeated Finn Balor for the title on last night's WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show, and took to Twitter after the win to comment on change.

"A change has come. Where can you find me but all the places I can go," Nakamura wrote. You can see his full tweet below: