Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Lashley in a wild "Last Man Standing" match at last night's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. The end of the match saw a fan, was clearly a plant, pushed aside by both men. That was followed by Strowman powerslamming Lashley in the stands through a gimmicked part of the arena, which was essentially a black box. Both men crashed through the box, but Strowman exploded to his feet before the ten count to get the victory.

Wrestling Inc. reader Ethan Cramer, who was at the show, noted to us that before the match started, a producer placed roughly 10 plants in the rows where the finish took place.

As for the gimmicked floor, Cramer stated that the crash pads were set up before the show started and were covered by a black tarp. The section was uncovered while the lights were down and a the video package was shown on the screen before the match started. During that time, the crane camera and security were put into place.

Both Lashley and Strowman will be in action on tonight's RAW, as they were announced for the "Cross Brand All-Star Top 10 Battle Royal" on the show. The winner of that match will face WWE Universal Champion at SummerSlam.

@EthanCramer contributed to this article.