- We noted over the weekend how Kevin Owens made a tweet knocking Shane McMahon for getting TV time at WWE Extreme Rules. He included a list of several current and former Superstars who were not booked on the card, including The Authors of Pain, Rey Mysterio, The Rock and current WWE producer Billy Kidman. Above is video of Kidman backstage at last night's pay-per-view, talking about trending on Twitter due to the list.

"It was very unexpected," Kidman said of trending on Twitter. "Normally I just hop on and I actually haven't been on Twitter in weeks, and I just randomly glanced on there and I had to keep refreshing it, like, 'Why does my name keep popping up on there?' Twitter's after my time, so I don't know... I know it's important, but I had on idea why. As I started looking through and I'm like, 'Don't tell me I got fired. I know I didn't die, so...' Normally that's why people trend. So I'm looking trhough and I saw what Kevin put out, and it's cool. It's all in good fun."

- It's been announced that WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm will have a special message to send her next challenger on this week's NXT UK episode, Kay Lee Ray. As noted, Wednesday's episode on the WWE Network will feature also Mark Andrews vs. Kassius Ohno and Jinny vs. Xia Brookside. Ohno vs. Andrews has been confirmed as the main event.

- As seen below, 40% of fans on Twitter have voted The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre as their favorite match at last night's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, with over 41,100 votes. 31% voted for Aleister Black vs. Cesaro, 22% for new WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Ricochet, and 7% for Samoa Joe vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.