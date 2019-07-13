Kevin Owens took to Twitter this afternoon to list several current and former WWE superstars who aren't on the card for tomorrow's PPV, Extreme Rules.

Owens blames Shane McMahon, he wrote, "So WWE Extreme Rules 2019 is tomorrow night and to everyone's absolute shock, Shane McMahon is on the show. Here's SOME of the people not on the show..." The list includes himself as well as:

* Finn Balor

* Apollo Crews

* Liv Morgan

* Buddy Murphy

* Billy Kidman

* The Rock

* Sarah Logan

* Asuka

* Kairi Sane

* Rey Mysterio

* Naomi

* Vladimir Kozlov

* Mantaur

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* Oney Lorcan

* Andrade

* The Viking Raiders

* Ali

* Sami Zayn

* Akira Tozawa

* The Authors of Pain

On last week's episode of SmackDown Live, Owens ranted about how Shane was taking up TV time and nobody wanted to see him on TV all the time. In his speech, Owens said, "I'm not done. "I would never call myself the best in the world and there's 100 people back there... and you take up TV time for Apollo Crews, Buddy Murphy, Ali, Liv Morgan, Asuka, AOP, Kairi Sane..."

Below is Kevin's tweet: