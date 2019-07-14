Brandi Rhodes (with Awesome Kong in her corner) defeated Allie at last night's AEW Fight for the Fallen. In the post-event media scrum, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked about AEW signing Scarlett Bordeaux. Impact Wrestling released Bordeaux last month after she requested her release.

Rhodes noted that just because someone hasn't made their way to AEW, doesn't mean the door is closed. She wants to make sure they don't overload the division with talent as to make sure those in the division get enough face time to present themselves properly to the fans.

"I like Scarlett, I think she's a great competitor," Rhodes responded. "I think it's very important with our division—because a lot of our girls are newer, a lot of people maybe don't have such name recognition. I mean, even with me, I've been in the business for a long time, but not as a wrestler. So, it's very important that everybody gets their moments and their time so that people can get to know some of these girls.

"Any sports industry you want to know the athletes, that's part of why people come and watch the Jacksonville Jaguars because they know the players, they know their history, they know about their families. We want to be able to do that with the girls, so I don't want so many girls that we can't do that. If you don't see a face, yet, it's always just a 'yet,' that doesn't mean that the doors are closed to anyone. It's just a matter of making sure we build this division correctly and that everybody gets a fair shake at presenting themselves."

You can listen to Brandi Rhodes' full comments above.

