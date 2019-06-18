After weeks of frustration, Impact Wrestling has announced that they have released Scarlett Bordeaux from her contract. The company made the announcement via Twitter.

IMPACT Wrestling confirms that it has released Scarlett Bordeaux from her commitments to IMPACT. We wish her every success in her future endeavours. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 18, 2019

After a brief run with Impact from 2014-2015, Bordeaux returned to Impact in 2018, sporting a "Smokeshow" gimmick that gained a lot of attention. One of Impact's most viral videos was her giving Scott Steiner a lap dance. Over time, however, she started to wrestle more frequently on the program, including against men. She beat Glenn Gilbertti (Disco Inferno) in her debut match.

Bordeaux recently requested her release from the company. Although the contract was due later this summer, Bordeaux's deal was set to reportedly pay her per appearance and wasn't a guaranteed contract. She was among a few members of the Impact roster to request their release, including boyfriend Killer Kross.