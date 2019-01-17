Scarlett Bordeaux Lap Dance Segment On Impact Wrestling Is Also A Big Hit On YouTube

We've mentioned how WWE's more risque segments this week involving Alexa Bliss on RAW and the Mandy Rose - Naomi hotel room brawl on SmackDown have been garnering huge views on YouTube (5.1 million and 2.1 million as of this writing, respectively). Bliss' segment is actually now the most viewed RAW clip on YouTube since Roman Reigns announced his leukemia diagnosis last October.

The same applies for Impact Wrestling this week. The segment above on the latest episode of Impact Wrestling featuring Scarlett Bordeaux in her lingerie teasing giving Scott Steiner a lapdance is at 853,000 views on YouTube. It is the most viewed clip from an episode of Impact in recent memory.

As a comparison, the most viewers for a first-run episode of Impact since the show left Spike TV was 410,000 for the Final Deletion episode on July 5th.

WWE co-president George Barrios has stated in the past to investors that over 70% of their YouTube views comes from overseas. The geographical breakdown for Impact's YouTube videos are not public.

Bordeaux's AAA debut last September in the video above is also a big hit on YouTube, with over 17 million views. An intergender match between Bordeaux and Joey Ryan is currently at over 24 million views.