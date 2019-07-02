Prior to his explosive tackle through the stage this past Monday, Braun Strowman was a guest on the Chad Dukes Monday radio show. Strowman took some time during the conversation to note that Bray Wyatt's "Firefly Funhouse" segments are entertaining his fellow colleagues backstage.

"Oh, [the Firefly Funhouse] is awesome," Strowman said. "It's a monitor sellout in the back every week for all the boys and stuff, we crowd around the monitor just to see what shenanigans and ridiculousness he comes up with next."

As seen in the video above, Strowman first debuted in the WWE as a member of "The Wyatt Family", led by Bray Wyatt himself. He had strong praise for Wyatt's ability to come up with creative, original ideas to use when performing in WWE.

"Bray Wyatt thinks outside the box, he always has. He has this 'it' that no one else has and you can see it come across with the Firefly Funhouse," Strowman explained. "This is all his own creation, his own mind, that has come up with this. There have been many moments where I scratch my head, going, 'Where on Earth is he going with this?' But at the same time, it is so unbelievably entertaining."

It is unknown when Wyatt will appear in-person on WWE television, although eight "Firefly Funhouse" vignettes were originally taped and have all aired.

You can listen to the full interview below. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chad Dukes Monday.