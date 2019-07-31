Braun Strowman recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and declared that he will main event WrestleMania one day.

SI noted in the interview that WWE's current plan for Strowman is to continue to use him as a special attraction, adding that this is a main reason why he's never won a singles title. Strowman said he has his long-term goals mapped out, and that starts with headlining WrestleMania 36 against Drew McIntyre next year.

"I will main event WrestleMania," Strowman said. "Hopefully more than once on my way to a Hall of Fame career. I'll start with a main event against Drew McIntyre, and I'll tell you who will win: me."

Strowman, who announced back on July 17 that he had signed a new four-year contract with WWE, has plans for WWE Title runs in the future, but he says they're not a necessity right now.

"But it's not a necessity right now," he said. "I don't need something to boost my character. I get some of the biggest reactions out of anyone just walking out because of my sheer size and ability. It would be cool right now, but I'm here for the long haul and I have many, many more years of WWE in me. There's plenty of time."

Braun also talked about some of the WWE Legends he studies and takes from - Big Show, Kane, The Undertaker, along with WWE Hall of Famers Andre the Giant and Mark Henry. While The Monster Among Men is borrowing from these WWE big men, he said he wants to be the first Braun Strowman.

"I still watch a lot of matches from the big guys," Strowman said. "Andre The Giant, Big Show, Mark Henry, Kane, The Undertaker, I'm picking and choosing little things and mannerisms, and then putting my own twist on it. I'm not trying to be like anybody else, I'm trying to be the first Braun Strowman."