Bray Wyatt made his long awaited return on RAW last night. The former WWE Champion appeared in his "Fiend" gimmick and attacked Finn Balor following Balor's loss to Samoa Joe.

It was noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that before Balor takes two months off from WWE in August, he will face Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam. The two faced off at SummerSlam 2017, where Balor, as "The Demon King", defeated Wyatt.

Wyatt's return on Monday's RAW was his first live appearance on television since August of 2018. He had been appearing in "Firefly Funhouse" vignettes from April until June before his attack on Balor last night.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on August 11th from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Below is the current card, as well as matches rumored for the show:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

RAW Women's Title Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya

Not confirmed:

Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens