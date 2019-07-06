- Above is the cold open for tomorrow's Slammiversary XVII PPV. Be sure to join us for complete live coverage beginning at 8 pm ET!

- As noted, Impact is reportedly in talks with AXS TV as they continue to find a new TV home. PWinsider reports that Impact was reportedly hoping to be able to announce a new TV deal next week, but as of yesterday, nothing has been finalized. Impact's weekly show is currently being shown on Twitch and the Pursuit Channel.

- At last night's Impact Bash at the Brewery, a story was run where Impact World Champion Brian Cage was sent to the hospital, after an attack by Michael Elgin. Cage had a legit back injury from Impact Rebellion in April, so there was concern if he was still not ready for a match. PWInsider confirmed Cage is still a go for the PPV, and that angle was just to build some more heat for the story between Cage and Elgin.