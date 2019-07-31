New Japan Pro Wrestling has just announced another set of wrestlers that will be joining the Super J-Cup tournament. The wrestlers that were announced were Caristico, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Taiji Ishimori, and Ryusuke Taguchi.

Ryusuke Taguchi has been in the Super J-Cup twice, in 2016 he reached the second round and in 2009, he reached the quarter-finals. Bullet Club member Taiji Ishimori was in the 2016 Super J-Cup but was defeated in the first round by former NJPW star KUSHIDA. The 2019 tournament will be Caristico's first time entering.

The Super J-Cup will be kicking off in Tacoma, Washington at the Temple Theater on August 22.

As it was reported before TJP, SHO, and Dragon Lee were the first three entrants to be announced for the Super J-Cup.

Below is NJPW's announcement:

