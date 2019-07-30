It has been a rough 24-hours for former WWE 24/7 Title champion R-Truth, who lost his title last night on Monday Night RAW. Though the title is now in the hands of Maria Kanellis, he and Carmella were all smiles earlier today during their interview with WMC 5 News in Memphis, where SmackDown Live will be at tonight.

Truth mentioned that he is quite familiar with Memphis since he used to live in the area during his developmental days with Memphis Championship Wrestling back in 1999. In addition to that, he went on to say that Memphis is the heart of wrestling, not only because of the environment, but the alumni that comes from there.

"Memphis is like the heart of wrestling," Truth said. "The King Jerry Lawler, as you know. This is where it all started right here in Memphis."

Carmella discussed some of the events that will take place tonight, including a very special segment of "The King's Court."

"Speaking of Jerry Lawler, he'll be hosting "The King's Court" with Trish Stratus, which is huge," Carmella informed. "I'm really excited for that."

Truth asked Carmella if that was for sure happening. When she replied yes, he stated that they "didn't tell him that."

After verifying that Stratus was going to be there tonight, Carmella noted that while Stratus has had many great moments throughout her career, one that personally stood out for her was sharing the ring with her at the Royal Rumble last year.

"Gosh, I feel like there's just so many great moments honestly," Carmella said "I shared the ring with her at the Royal Rumble, so that to me is huge."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WMC 5 News with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.