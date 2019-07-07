- 23 years ago today, Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash formed the nWo at WCW Bash at the Beach. In the main event of the show, Nash, Scott, and a mystery partner took on Randy Savage, Sting, and Lex Luger. Nash and Hall said they're partner was in the building, but they could handle things themselves. Hogan would eventually make his way to the aisle while Nash and Hall fled the ring, but Hogan would end up turning heel after hitting his leg drop on Savage.

- Drew McIntyre spoke about his time in EVOLVE from 2014-2017 where he held the promotion's top title for 336 days. WWE will be streaming EVOLVE's 10th Anniversary Celebration on July 13 at 8 pm ET on the WWE Network.

"My time at EVOLVE was significant personally, career wise it was a significant time for the company," McIntyre said. "At the time I came into EVOLVE it was my first match outside of WWE, EVOLVE was going through a re-branding stage and I had the opportunity to win the EVOLVE Title from Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno) and get to represent the company. I hadn't been following independent wrestling for a few years, but I really wanted to get the opportunity to work with some of the best in the world."

- Drake Maverick was able to first defeat R-Truth for the WWE 24/7 Championship by dressing up like Carmella and surprising the former champ. On Twitter, Carmella posted a photo of herself and Drake, asking the question, "Why are you so obsessed with me?" Maverick responded, "'Disguise.' (Noun) a means of altering one's appearance or concealing one's identity to fool R-Truth." After winning the title for a second time, Drake has been posting videos of his honeymoon with his wife, Renee Michelle, and his title.